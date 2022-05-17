Luis Díaz remains firm in the fight to win the four major trophies that Liverpool has played for this season.

With the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup in his pocket, and waiting for the ‘Reds’ game against Southampton, for the penultimate date of the Premier League, in Jürgen Klopp’s team perhaps the greatest illusion has to do with the final of the Uefa Champions League to be played on May 28, in Paris, against Real Madrid.

This Monday, at a press conference, the German coach said that the Spanish are the team with “the most experience in the Champions League on this planet.” Therefore, “Liverpool is not the favourite” in the continental final. However, the door is open for either of them. And Liverpool, accustomed to exploits, clings to a possible victory.

Precisely, given the opportunity to be the first Colombian footballer to start in a Champions League final, Luis Díaz promises to be one of the great protagonists of the key game. Above all, because in addition to his natural motivation, he would have one more ‘reason’ to beat the merengue club.

‘Barcelona!’

In a singular ‘hand in hand’ with the portal ‘El Ámbito’, a few years ago, Luis Díaz was asked directly:

“Barcelona or Real Madrid”?

Lucho, without even thinking about it, replied: “Barcelona!”.

In that same interview, questioned by the two players who have marked the last times in world football, Díaz once again gave Barcelona a ‘back’.

“Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi?”, they asked him.

“Messi,” Diaz replied.

In fact, in a previous interview, reviewed by the newspaper ‘Marca’, Díaz cleared up any doubts.

“I’m a Barcelona fan and when I can, I watch all their matches. It would be very nice to finish there one day, but for that you have to work hard”said.

On May 28, in Paris, ‘Lucho’ faces Barcelona’s great rival: Real Madrid. We will have to see if he fulfills the footballer’s desire to win and, why not, that of the fan.

