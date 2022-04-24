Luis Díaz, assistance and luxuries in Liverpool’s victory against Everton

This Sunday, the Colombian soccer player Luis Díaz needed 33 minutes to demonstrate his quality and contribution in the game between Liverpool and Everton, for the Premier League.

The Colombian came on inspired and surprised with incredible control in the 63rd minute. Then, after leading a couple of counter-attacks, he provided a tremendous acrobatic assist for team-mate Origi to score Liverpool’s second goal.

Until the entry of ‘Lucho’, the Merseyside derby was presented as a difficult hurdle to overcome for Jürgen Klopp’s team. However, with the entry of the farmer at minute 60, the game was unlocked.

In the 62nd minute, Scotsman Robertson scored the first.

At 85, with an incredible scissor kick from Díaz, Divock Origi scored the second for the ‘red’ team.

With this victory, Liverpool reaches 79 points and follows one from Manchester City, which continues as leader after beating Wolverhampton 5-1 on Saturday.

