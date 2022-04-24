Luis Díaz, assistance and luxuries in Liverpool’s victory against Everton

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
One more hug between the coach and the footballer.
One more hug between the coach and the footballer.
The guajiro attacker needed little more than thirty minutes on the court to stand out.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
April 24, 2022, 12:35 PM
This Sunday, the Colombian soccer player Luis Díaz needed 33 minutes to demonstrate his quality and contribution in the game between Liverpool and Everton, for the Premier League.
The Colombian came on inspired and surprised with incredible control in the 63rd minute. Then, after leading a couple of counter-attacks, he provided a tremendous acrobatic assist for team-mate Origi to score Liverpool’s second goal.
Until the entry of ‘Lucho’, the Merseyside derby was presented as a difficult hurdle to overcome for Jürgen Klopp’s team. However, with the entry of the farmer at minute 60, the game was unlocked.
(We recommend: Luis Díaz: the incredible transformation of his family home in La Guajira).In the 62nd minute, Scotsman Robertson scored the first.
At 85, with an incredible scissor kick from Díaz, Divock Origi scored the second for the ‘red’ team.
With this victory, Liverpool reaches 79 points and follows one from Manchester City, which continues as leader after beating Wolverhampton 5-1 on Saturday.
SPORTS
April 24, 2022, 12:35 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Luis #Díaz #assistance #luxuries #Liverpools #victory #Everton
Leave a Reply