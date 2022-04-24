Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- With a capacity of 2,527.7 million cubic meters, the 11 dams in the state of Sinaloa were located in the early hours of yesterday at 16.5% of its conservation level.

According to the report issued by the Directorate of the North Pacific Basin Organization of the National Water Commission, the volume exceeds the storage presented by the Sinaloa dams during 2021 by around 519 cubic meters.

The agency announced that even in this scenario of low storage, the José López Portillo dam presented the best storage in the state with 542.9 million cubic meters, which places it at 21% of its conservation level.

The second place in terms of reservoirs, is held by the Luis Donaldo Colosio (Huites) with 510.2 million cubic meters that place it at 18.9 percent, while the Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla, third best placed work in the state, saves 397.1 million of cubic meters that place it at 12 percent.

For its part, the Josefa Ortiz de Domínguez dam saves 128.9 million cubic meters and is located at 24.8 percent of its conservation level.