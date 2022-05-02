The emotion that Luis Díaz has aroused with his short three months in Liverpool has translated into excellent results for the ‘red’ team.
The statistics and the praise from everyone around him have led to ‘Lucho’ being distinguished as one of the best signings of the year in European football. Now, that feeling seems to be ratified by the values of Transfermarkt, a portal specialized in the world transfer market. According to that firm, Luis Diaz is by far the most expensive Colombian footballer in the world.
The ‘top 10’
1. Luis Diaz
Liverpool F.C.
€45 million
2. Duvan Zapata
Atalanta
€30 million
3. Davinson Sanchez
Tottenham Hotspur
€30 million
4. Louis Muriel
Atalanta
€22 million
5. Wilmar Barrios
Zenit Saint Petersburg
€20 million
6. Yerry Mina
Everton F.C.
€20 million
7. Luis Sinisterra
Feyenoord Rotterdam
€18 million
8. John Cordoba
FK Krasnodar
€17 million
9. Rafael Borre
center forward
Eintracht Frankfurt
€17 million
10. Mateus Uribe
FC Porto
€16 million
And the great figures?
11. James Rodriguez
Al Rayyan
€15 million
14. Juan Guillermo Cuadrado
Juventus
10 million euros
22. Juan Fernando Quintero
River Plate
€6 million
28. David Ospina
Naples
5 million euros
71. Radamel Falcao
Vallecano Ray
€2 million
