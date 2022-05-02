The emotion that Luis Díaz has aroused with his short three months in Liverpool has translated into excellent results for the ‘red’ team.

The statistics and the praise from everyone around him have led to ‘Lucho’ being distinguished as one of the best signings of the year in European football. Now, that feeling seems to be ratified by the values ​​of Transfermarkt, a portal specialized in the world transfer market. According to that firm, Luis Diaz is by far the most expensive Colombian footballer in the world.

The ‘top 10’

1. Luis Diaz

Liverpool F.C.

€45 million

2. Duvan Zapata

Atalanta

€30 million

3. Davinson Sanchez

Tottenham Hotspur

€30 million

4. Louis Muriel

Atalanta

€22 million

5. Wilmar Barrios

Zenit Saint Petersburg

€20 million

6. Yerry Mina

Everton F.C.

€20 million



7. Luis Sinisterra

Feyenoord Rotterdam

€18 million

8. John Cordoba

FK Krasnodar

€17 million



9. Rafael Borre

center forward

Eintracht Frankfurt

€17 million

10. Mateus Uribe

FC Porto

€16 million

And the great figures?

11. James Rodriguez

Al Rayyan

€15 million

14. Juan Guillermo Cuadrado

Juventus

​10 million euros

22. Juan Fernando Quintero

River Plate

€6 million

28. David Ospina

Naples

5 million euros

71. Radamel Falcao

Vallecano Ray

€2 million

