LLuis Diaz It is a figure with him Liverpool and with the Colombia selection. He is a player who has given both teams something to talk about positively with his dribbles and his goals.

The Guajiro striker was key in the National Team's 0-1 triumphs against Spain and 3-2 against Romania In the last two commitments in the territory of Europe.

What is known

Díaz did not score a goal, but he generated actions so that his teammates had the options and scored for a team led by Nestor Lorenzo who remains undefeated after 18 games.

Liverpool vs. Sparta Prague. Photo:AFP Share

Díaz himself has said that the goal is set on the Copa América. He warned once the commitment with the Romanians ended that the group knew that this objective could be met.

Meanwhile, he will join Liverpool, his club that is fighting for the lead and has the league title in mind. Premier league, in the face of the stalking of clubs like Arsenal and the Manchester City, who also fight for both things.

Jurgen Klopp Photo:AFP Share

Jurgen Klopp announced that he will leave the red team once the 2023 and 204 season ends, so the team leaders have taken it upon themselves to find his replacement and see him in the Bayer Leverkusendirected by Xabi Alonso.

Liverpool vs. Sparta Prague. Photo:AFP Share

There has been much speculation that Alonso is the chosen man, at least the numbers in the Bundesliga back it up. Now, in England they claim that Alonso would have said yes to Liverpool.

The British journalist Richard Keys He said that Alonso has already given his word to the 'Reds' and will take over: “As I always say when I share news like this, these big deals can always go wrong. “There are many things that can go wrong when they are on the blue band, whether it is a player or a coach/coach involved, but my information is that Alonso has decided on Liverpool,” said the communicator.

Sports