Budapest and Moscow are committed to the speedy completion of the Paks II nuclear power plant, and the construction of nuclear power plants will always be associated with rumors. About this in an interview TASS On March 27, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó said.

According to him, it is impossible to accurately determine the timing, since we are talking about the construction of a nuclear power plant, and not “a family mansion or a sports facility.”

“Absolutely no one will give you a more accurate time frame than the beginning of the next decade. However, this is a very clear commitment on the part of all of us,” he stressed.

Szijjártó also clarified that all the rumors about this project are not true, and the construction of a nuclear power plant, “especially with Russia,” does not allow him to count on the “solidarity of the liberal mainstream.”

Earlier, on March 25, at the international forum Atomexpo 2024 on the federal territory of Sirius, the country's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó said that cooperation with the Russian Federation in the energy sector is in line with the national interests of Hungary. Szijjártó also added that Budapest has never neglected its own national interests. It is for this reason that voters trust and support the Hungarian government, he said.

On March 12, the head of Rosatom, Alexey Likhachev, said after a meeting with Szijjártó that the state corporation had manufactured a melt trap for the Paks-2 nuclear power plant, and the construction of the nuclear power plant was on schedule. In turn, Szijjarto announced the start of the creation of the reactor vessel.

On February 5, the head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry said that Budapest will not accept EU restrictions on cooperation with Moscow in the energy and nuclear industry. He made a similar statement at the end of September 2023, pointing out that sanctions of this kind are contrary to the national interests of Hungary.

In November 2023, Rosatom and the Hungarian Foreign Ministry signed a construction schedule for the Paks 2 nuclear power plant. It is designed until the early 2030s. Likhachev assured that the state corporation will pay “special attention” to the project and “will throw their best forces” at it. He also indicated that the number of foreign companies participating in the construction project will increase.