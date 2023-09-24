Sunday, September 24, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Luis Díaz and Liverpool, celebrating: victory, undefeated and second to Manchester City

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 24, 2023
in Sports
0
Luis Díaz and Liverpool, celebrating: victory, undefeated and second to Manchester City

Close


Close

Luis Diaz

Luis Díaz.

Luis Diaz.

The new victory, 3-1 over West Ham.

Liverpoolwith the Colombian Luis Dayz on the court, defeated 3-1 West Hamremained undefeated in the first six dates of the Premier league and they are already on the heels of the leader, Manchester City.

See also  Doctors called her 'drama queen' for her headaches, she lost her sight

Díaz had a good game, although he was not present on the scoreboard, but he was key for his teammates to score.
(Édgar Páez: the murdered president of Tigres and his past in the dark times of Santa Fe)(Shakira and Piqué, in bad times: the nanny and now an accusation of plagiarism in ‘The boss’)

The Colombian, in the play

The guajiro was on the field for 81 minutes, had an overall score of 6.9 for his performance, obtained 79 percent of effective passes and won six of 14 dribbles.

Mohamed Salah (16 penalty), Darwin Nunez (60) and Diogo Jota (85) were the authors of the many winners.

Liverpool is second to the leader Manchester City (18th) by two points while its current rival loses ground and is seventh.
(Tough fight between the Government and professional football: investigations put it in check)

DOWNLOAD THE EL TIEMPO APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

You arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Luis #Díaz #Liverpool #celebrating #victory #undefeated #Manchester #City

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Shooting | With its trap formation, Veromaa shot to sixth in the EC

Shooting | With its trap formation, Veromaa shot to sixth in the EC

Recommended

No Result
View All Result