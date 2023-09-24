Luis Díaz and Liverpool, celebrating: victory, undefeated and second to Manchester City

Liverpoolwith the Colombian Luis Dayz on the court, defeated 3-1 West Hamremained undefeated in the first six dates of the Premier league and they are already on the heels of the leader, Manchester City.

Díaz had a good game, although he was not present on the scoreboard, but he was key for his teammates to score.

(Édgar Páez: the murdered president of Tigres and his past in the dark times of Santa Fe)(Shakira and Piqué, in bad times: the nanny and now an accusation of plagiarism in ‘The boss’)

The Colombian, in the play

The guajiro was on the field for 81 minutes, had an overall score of 6.9 for his performance, obtained 79 percent of effective passes and won six of 14 dribbles.



Mohamed Salah (16 penalty), Darwin Nunez (60) and Diogo Jota (85) were the authors of the many winners.

Liverpool is second to the leader Manchester City (18th) by two points while its current rival loses ground and is seventh.

(Tough fight between the Government and professional football: investigations put it in check)