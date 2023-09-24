In other words, Massimo Gramellini’s program broadcast on La7. Previews for September 24th

In other words it is Massimo Gramellini’s program broadcast this evening, 24 September 2023, at 8.35pm on La7. Many guests and topics to address, in a cultural and current affairs talk. A new interpretation of reality that does not necessarily follow the most obvious and immediate narrative of the facts, but is committed to finding different points of view and words to describe the complexity of what surrounds us. Here are today’s previews.

Previews and guests

In other words, on Sundays it becomes a sort of cultural insert, where Massimo Gramellini will create a space for dialogue on the great themes of the present. Exceptional guests of the first episode are Lilli Gruber and Ambra Angiolini, who will discuss women’s freedom in contemporary society. The debate, guided by the story of the art historian Jacopo Veneziani, will be triggered by the representation of the female body in the history of art through a purely male gaze. In conclusion, the unmissable appointment with Gramellini’s monologue for an invitation to reflection.

Streaming and TV

Appointment with In other words with Massimo Gramellini on Saturday and Sunday on La7 from 8.35pm.