Saturday, May 21, 2022
Luis Díaz and his most human side: a great gesture to brighten the life of a child

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 20, 2022
in Sports
Luis Diaz

Luis Díaz celebrates his new goal with Liverpool.

Luis Díaz celebrates his new goal with Liverpool.

The Colombian soccer player stands out in Liverpool, not only on the pitch.

Colombian footballer Luis Diaz is becoming a true idol in Liverpool. Match after match the fans acclaimed him for his great performances on the field and for the contribution he has given to the team.

Now, the player is also the protagonist off the pitch. This Friday the great gesture that Lucho had was known, when he gave away a shirt of his, autographed and framed, to brighten the life of a minor with cancer.

Gift for little Chad

The Colombian shirt was managed by the Owen McVeigh Foundationwhich works with children who suffer from the disease and who are soccer fans.

“We delivered this signed and framed @LuisFDiaz19 shirt to Chad today in
@AlderHey was absolutely delighted as you can see by his big smile,” the Foundation says on its Twitter account, along with the photo of Chad, very smiling and excited.

The Foundation commemorates the life of Owen, a passionate Red fan who tragically died at the age of 11, shortly after being diagnosed with leukemia in December 2015.

The Owen McVeigh Foundation was created in his honor, with the goal of enriching the lives of local children suffering from cancer by offering them and their families experiences that money can’t buy.

