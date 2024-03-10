I'll start with the obvious, with the Coquito primer of football: it is a game of scoring goals, in which the team that scores more than the rival wins. Yesterday, in two different realities as if from two parallel universes, it was demonstrated that all football on the planet, in its different evolutions, habitats and species, have a common origin: the goal.

First, the Premier, the English league, the best first division national championship, the one with the highest quality and investment, the most exciting. Yesterday he offered us another great game in the 1-1 between Liverpool and Manchester City, who started the day as first and second in the table and ended it as second and third. Arsenal is the leader.

It was a great game full of technique and tactics, of strategy; a duel at the top of your lungs, at full speed, without giving away or wasting a second, without fear of losing because victory belongs to the brave.

A football full of successes and errors (even the referee who swallowed a huge penalty for Liverpool!), and despite being perhaps the peak of professionalism with several of the biggest crashes in the entire world, it was played with the substance and self-love of the neighborhood.

AND Luis Diaz It was one of those crashes. He is the best Colombian soccer player of the moment, the only one who is competing as a starter in one of the real world super-elite teams. He is the ace of pentacles on the left of the Liverpool and of the Colombia selection.

Yesterday, however, it once again provoked cries of emotion and regret. It was threat, it was dribbling, it was depth. But it was also the decisive failure, it was the missed goal. Fought, our great Lucho, was again praised and criticized.

“Liverpool forgave a victory that was close to them, in their hands and in their boots, especially for the Colombian Luis Díaz,” the Efe news agency transmitted to the world at the beginning of its dispatch.

“The Colombian worked incredibly hard, pressed magnificently, created some great opportunities… but he wasted them all!” wrote Ian Doyle of the Liverpool Echo newspaper, which rated him 7 points. The statistical portal Sofascore gave him the sixth rating of his team (7.1).

Fought He has to put it in more, like when he scored two goals against Brazil or when he was the scoring sensation in the Copa América during the pandemic! Yesterday, in the key game he could and should have scored one.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the world and with an ocean in between, 8,397 kilometers away from Liverpoolin Manizales (Colombia)in the parallel universe of our daily League, Dayro Moreno, At 38 years of age, he levitated in a fantasy Chilean stocking and scored his 224th goal and equaled the historical scoring record in our limited championship, less technical, less intense, slower; in our third world football, but which has the common and unique origin of the game: the goal.

Dayro made his beautiful pirouette score, which served to make it 2-1 over Envigado, the third straight victory for the team. Once Caldas.

I finish at the beginning: in football, whatever the universe, it is known that goals are loves. For this reason, they love Dayro today regardless of the fact that because of his dizzying life he was never able to stop in Europe, in England, where today Luis Díaz is a crack with praise and criticism.

Meluk tells him

GABRIEL MELUK

SPORTS Editor

@MelukLeCuenta