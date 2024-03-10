The ceremony of Oscars 2024 It will be recorded in the memory of many for an unprecedented episode, starring the renowned actor and fighter John Cena. During the gala, Cena made an entrance that broke all protocols and defied conventions in an act that combined humor and surprise. Oscar night always holds unique moments for us, but this year, Cena's episode stole the show.

The scene unfolded before announcing the winner of best costumes, a particularly significant award in the world of cinema for its ability to define characters and eras. Jimmy Kimmel, the host of the night, prepared the ground with a reference to a similar event that occurred decades ago, what no one expected was the response that John Cena had prepared for this historic nod.

What happened to John Cena at the Oscars?

The interaction began with a joke from Kimmel recalling an iconic incident in Oscar history, which served as a preamble to one of the most talked about moments of the night. “Can you imagine a man running naked now?” Kimmel posed to the audience, hinting at a repeat of the famous incident from the 46th edition. The response was not long in coming: a shy, but determined John Cena appeared on the scene, who took the joke to a new level.

Despite the general surprise, Cena and Kimmel had a quick discussion about the proposal to appear naked, with Cena reprimanding the presenter: “You should be ashamed right now for suggesting an idea in such bad taste,” expressed and emphasized the unusual turn of events. However, to everyone's amazement, Cena walked to the center of the stage and strategically covered his body with the envelope containing the winner's name, revealing that he was, for all intents and purposes, naked.

John Cena's acting legacy

John Cena, an iconic figure initially known for his dominant professional wrestling career with WWE, has managed to transcend the ring to firmly establish himself in the world of acting. His acting legacy, although different from that of his sporting origins, reflects a notable evolution of characters and diversity in role selection. In his years of experience, he has demonstrated his versatility and charisma beyond the ring.

As a versatile and charismatic actor, who began his film career with 'The Marine' in 2006, Cena has explored various genres, standing out particularly in comedies such as 'Trainwreck' and 'Daddy's Home'. In addition, he has ventured into animation, providing his voice in 'Ferdinand' and has immersed himself in the universe of superheroes with roles in 'Fast & Furious 9' and as Peacemaker in 'The Suicide Squad'. Cena continues to expand his acting range in the film industry and demonstrates that his talent goes beyond the ring.