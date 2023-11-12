Luis Carrión, coach of Real Oviedo, will face Cartagena this Monday for the first time since he stopped being coach of the Albinegro team last summer. After two and a half successful seasons, the Albinegro and Catalan clubs decided to separate their paths last summer.

Now, in his new team, the former Cartagena coach has found a high-level squad and has re-engaged some players who were giving less of themselves than they were capable of. Seven games without losing and the last six without conceding are the numbers of a Carrión who has qualified the style of play that led him to triumph at Efesé.

The Catalan has very good memories of his two and a half years in the Albinegro team. «For me it is nice to play against Cartagena, because I felt very loved there. I wish they were in a different situation. I wish them the best and I’m sure they will get out of there, but tomorrow [por hoy] “We have to win the three points,” said Carrión at the press conference prior to the match, held this Sunday.

The former coach of the Albinegro team was also asked about his feelings when facing the team that led him to consolidate himself in the silver category: «I approach the game with the utmost respect. I have a lot of love for the club and also for the coach. [Julián Calero] whom I know well,” he said. “I know they are doing things remarkably, that’s the truth,” she added.

«They have improved a lot and have had opportunities to win in all the games, although it is true that, when they have had negative aspects during the matches, it has been difficult for them to overcome them. This is the Second Division, no one beats anyone easily and we will have to do it well,” he concluded.

A clear improvement



When Luis Carrión arrived at Real Oviedo, his team had 3 points out of 18 and occupied the penultimate position in the standings. Eight weeks later, they find themselves in the middle of the table, five points above the relegation places, after having added five wins, three draws and only one defeat.

According to Albinegro coach Julián Calero, his Real Oviedo counterpart has “radically changed” the playing patterns established by Álvaro Cervera at the beginning of the season. In this regard, Carrión stated: “I like that the team understood what I asked of them, that they took risks and that they were going to win every game.” The Catalan added: “There are days when I am happier with everyone’s work and others less so, but I like the mentality they have of always going for victory.”

The former albinegro coach will have to face several casualties in tonight’s duel against Cartagena. The most important doubt is that of the Spanish international Santi Cazorla. «He is in discomfort. Tomorrow [por hoy] “We’ll see,” he said. Romario and Oier Luengo are still out and Luismi and Viti will be there.