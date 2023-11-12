Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 12/11/2023 – 19:34

In the duel between two teams still seeking the 2023 Brazilian title, Bragantino and Botafogo were tied 2-2, this Sunday (12), at the Nabi Abi Chedid Stadium, in Bragança Paulista. Those who celebrated equality were Palmeiras, who will finish the 33rd round as leader, with 62 points, two more than the Rio team, which had occupied first place since the 3rd round. However, Alvinegro has one game less in the competition. Massa Bruta, who also have a game in hand, have 59. Thiago Borbas scored Massa Bruta’s two goals, while Victor Sá and Eduardo scored Glorioso’s goals.

The start of the game was perfect for the home team. After two minutes, Vitinho shot from the edge of the area. The ball hit Lucas Perri’s left post, deflected off the goalkeeper and was clear for Thiago Borbas to open the scoring without difficulty.

Ten minutes later, Tiquinho Soares began to complain of pain. He lasted for another six minutes and was replaced by Diego Costa.

Under intense heat in Bragança Paulista, Botafogo reorganized their ideas during a hydration break and returned to the field with everything they could.

The team tied the game at 35, with a shot from outside the area by Victor Sá, and turned it around at 37, when Eduardo took advantage of a ball that was poorly cleared by the defense and shot hard into the small area to beat Cleiton.

In the second half, with the temperature still high, Bragantino looked more for the game, while Botafogo looked for a counterattack and also worked hard to delay the game. Massa Bruta lifted many balls into the area, most of which were cleared by Adryelson. Alerrandro, who entered the second half, was in danger with a shot from the edge of the area.

Unable to breathe and very far back, Botafogo could not resist Bragantino’s attacks, who managed to equalize in the 51st minute. Thiago Borbas headed the cross that came from the right and gave final results to the match.

The result left Botafogo – still led by Lúcio Flávio – out of the lead for the first time since April, although with the exception that they have one more game to play in relation to Palmeiras. This game is precisely the team’s next match, on the 23rd, against Fortaleza, at Castelão. On the same date, Bragantino will also have a match postponed from another round: they will face Flamengo at Maracanã.

Corinthians wins and frustrates Grêmio’s plans

Grêmio had high expectations for the round. And, according to the results of the opponents, they were justified. A victory would have placed Tricolor Gaúcho in the lead of the Brasileirão, based on the tiebreaker criteria. It would have been because Corinthians ruined the team’s plans and won 1-0. Even with one player less since ten minutes into the first half, when Uruguayan Bruno Méndez was directly sent off after a violent tackle on Lucas Besozzi. Still in the first stage, Paraguayan Romero scored the goal of the game.

On a very punished pitch, neither team managed to establish a standard and the Corinthians goal was worked from above, with Romero touching Gabriel Grando’s exit without letting the ball touch the ground.

In the second stage, Bruno Alves, from Grêmio, was also directly sent off after hitting Fagner. The game continued to be based more on strength than on creativity, and even with another 10 minutes of added time the score was no longer changed.

Grêmio, still with 59 points, remains in the fight for the title and its next commitment is the duel with Atlético-MG, on the 26th, in Belo Horizonte. Corinthians, who reached 44 points, momentarily in 11th, faces Bahia the day before, in São Paulo.