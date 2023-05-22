For a long time, Mariella Zanetti and Luigi Carbajal established themselves as one of the most beloved couples in fiction. With each television appearance, they caused an uproar among the audience, since the chemistry between the two was more than evident. Both artists spent several years of their lives in the “Recargados de risa” program, a space that was later called “Risas de América” ​​and would have seen the birth of their alleged love. Next, we tell you everything about one of the most anticipated romances in the medium.

Why were Mariella Zanetti and Luigui Carbajal linked?

Years ago, Luigi Carbajal He was part of the cast of “Risas de América” ​​along with Mariella Zanetti. Both figures starred in a peculiar sketch in which the singer tried to win the heart of the actress. Due to the hot scenes they did and the great chemistry on stage, they began to bond romantically.

“He ‘Bar Brahma’ it was the strongest sketch on the show. People expected to see the sailor conquer the girl, who was Mariella and with whom he shared 11 years in the sequence. People always thought there was something between us.” the musician told Trome.

Were Luigui Carbajal and Mariella Zanetti a couple?

As a result of the closeness that they formed within cameras, rumors arose about a possible romance between Mariella Zanetti and Luigui Carbajal. However, in conversation with a local media, the well-known artist did not want to comment on the subject and only managed to say that it is a question that will never be answered by her.

“I covered Luigui, of course. To this day, when I have a partner, they ask me if I have been with him (Carbajal). They have that doubt, but they will remain with the doubt, because I will never say it, “commented the former vedette in an interview for Trome.

To date, neither has confirmed if they had more than a friendship. However, they also did not deny that there was flirting inside and outside the recordings.

Was Luigui Carbajal in love with Mariella Zanetti?

In 2021, Mariella Zanetti and Luigui Carbajal met again publicly because they had a special appearance on “América today”. 11 years after the end of their sketch in “Risas de América”, both artists recreated their iconic scene in front of everyone. After that, the former member of Skándalo admitted to having feelings for his then coworker.

“After 15 years, I am going to confess it. After 11 years working with her, I’m going to confess. The admiral of that time was always in love with her.” manifested. However, these statements did not cause surprise in the former vedette, who even trolled him because of her relationship with Dorita Orbegoso. “Until he changed me for Dorita. We had a relationship only on the show,” she noted.

