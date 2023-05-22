The Indy 500 will be held on Sunday, May 28. Just like the previous two years, Van Kalmthout will start from the front row at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Veekay averaged 234.211 miles per hour (376.926 kilometers per hour) over four laps in qualifying at the Indianapolis Brickyard. That made him slightly slower than Palou, who clocked 234.217 miles per hour (376.935 kilometers per hour).

Van Kalmthout had qualified third for the Indy 500 the previous two years. His best result in the famous race is an eighth place in 2021.

#Rinus #van #Kalmthout #Indy #qualifying