Now he is a ‘pop’ phenomenon in a deranged US, converted for some into a popular hero despite his treacherous murder.



12/15/2024



Updated at 05:28h.





Part of corporate America’s shock over the murder of Brian Thompson has to do with the fact that the man accused of shooting the CEO of UnitedHealthcare three times could have been one of their own. Luigi Mangione, now locked up in prison…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only