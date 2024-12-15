After his commitment in the Champions League in the field of Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona returns to the League, where he receives Leganes in the stadium Montjuic in a match corresponding to matchday 17 of the national championship. A match in which Hansi Flick’s team arrives as leaders with two points ahead of Real Madrid, although with one more game played than Carlo Ancelotti’s team.

Barcelonaa draw on the last day against Betis (2-2) at the Benito Villamarín, a setback that, together with those suffered in their visits to Balaídos and Anoeta, as well as against Las Palmas at the Montjuic stadium, have caused the set of flick has lost its points cushion with respect to Real Madrid in the fight for first position.

A match in which Barcelona’s German coach will not be able to sit on the bench due to his expulsion last weekend against the green and white team.

Leganésfor its part, arrives at the event against Barcelona after the tough defeat suffered last day in Butarque against Real Sociedad (0-3). Those of Borja Jimenez They have made life difficult for themselves in recent games and last weekend they fell to 17th place in the standings, one point above Espanyol. The Madrid team, therefore, are looking to surprise the Barça team, although it does not seem like an easy undertaking.









Barcelona – Leganés schedule

The attractiveness Barcelona – Leganes, The match that will be played this Sunday at the Montjuic stadium and corresponding to matchday 17 of the League, is scheduled for 9:00 p.m.

Where to watch Barcelona – Leganés on television and online

The clash between Barcelona – Leganés can be seen live on television through the DAZN broadcast. Fans will also be able to follow the match on the first day of the League minute by minute through the website. ABC.eswhere readers will be able to find the best chronicle at the end of the meeting.