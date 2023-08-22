UCAM Murcia will face Unicaja in the semifinals of the Endesa Super Cup. While Barça and Real Madrid will fight for a pass to the final on the other side of the table. The competition will be held at the Palacio de los Deportes in Murcia on September 16 and 17.

The draw was divided between the seeded teams, Barça and Unicaja, as they are the current league and cup champions, respectively, and Real Madrid and UCAM Murcia, who are contesting the Super Cup since the whites are the current champions of the competition and the university students for being the host team.

Before luck evened out the teams, Salva Espín presented the official Super Cup poster. The image follows the line of the Murcian cartoonist turning four players into superheroes. In it we can see Willy Hernangómez holding Thor’s hammer, Alberto Díaz with a shield representing the defensive power of the point guard from Málaga, Facundo Campazzo and his speed, and Dylan Ennis as a ball player.

The first balls to come out were those of Real Madrid and Barça, giving fans a classic at the first opportunity. So, there was no other option, UCAM and Unicaja would play the other match.

The first semifinal will be played on September 16 at 6:30 p.m. between Barça and Real Madrid, and three hours later, at 9:30 p.m., UCAM Murcia will try to give the bell against Unicaja and sneak into the final on Sunday 17 of September. Tickets will go on sale this Wednesday, August 23 on the ACB website with prices ranging between 25 and 110 euros. VIP seats cost 350 euros.