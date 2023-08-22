Wildfires | Part of the Athens metropolitan area is being evacuated

Tens of thousands of people have been told to leave.

Greek On Tuesday, the fire department ordered the evacuation of an area on the northwest edge of Athens, the news agency AFP reports.

Tens of thousands of people have been told to leave the Ano Liosia area. In a neighboring village called Fyli, an AFP reporter saw burning houses.

Athens according to the report of the national observatory, more than 40,000 hectares of land have been destroyed by forest fires between Saturday and Monday, Greek media reports My Ecathimer.

The assessment is based on a satellite image. The data may become more detailed as higher resolution satellite data becomes available.

In addition to the fire area in the northeastern part of the country, there was also terrain on fire on the islands of Euboia and Kythnos and the Boiotia region north of Athens. The fires were fueled by heat of more than 40 degrees and strong wind.

Six European countries have sent firefighting aid to Greece through the EU. Firefighters are fighting a steadily growing wave of forest fires for the second time in a month.