A few weeks ago we saw her as a guest on You’ve Got Mail. Luciana Littizzetto has been a great friend of Maria De Filippi and Maurizio Costanzo for several years. It was she who revealed during La Bomba, the program that she hosts on Radio Deejay together with her Vic, the suffering of the presenter, evidently worried about the health conditions of her husband, who passed away on Friday at the age of 84.

“I’m very sorry for Maria,” said the comedian of the last time she met her friend. The two had seen each other only a few weeks ago, and Littizzetto admitted that he found her particularly tried, lost weight and heartbroken. Costanzo’s family kept the hospitalization in the clinic extremely confidential, and even if the closest friends were aware of some ailments, no one would have imagined such a sudden end.

For this Luciana was surprised to see De Filippi so tried, so much so that she came to think of a worsening of her husband’s health conditions. Costanzo had been hospitalized for a few weeks at the Paideia clinic in Rome for an operation to remove colon polyps. The operation had gone well. According to what was leaked, the post-surgery course brought out the first problems: the journalist’s immune defenses had lowered, giving rise to various infections, including a kidney one. Respiratory problems then arose, until it degenerated into bronchopneumonia which led to his death on Friday.

Maria De Filippi went to visit her husband in the clinic morning and evening, before starting work and once the day was over. Not even she could imagine a rapid worsening of the situation. Even if – in hindsight – some viewers have linked some of the presenter’s discontent during Men & Women precisely to the difficult family situation she was experiencing.