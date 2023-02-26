The sad episode of Elijah, the 12-year-old who died of an illness during a football game: the family calls for justice

He was called Elijah the 12-year-old who on February 10, lost his life in front of the eyes of his companions. The family members now just can’t find peace and only ask for justice to be done, since they just can’t get over a similar loss.

They are days of grief and sadness those who are experiencing the family members of the boy. None of them manages to go on and forget all the omissions he suffered while he was on the ground, now unconscious.

The facts started on February 10th of this year. Elijah dreamed of becoming a champion of football and in fact, his parents had signed him up for the local team, to make him stay with his teammates.

However, it was during a match that it happened the unthinkable. After running for about 20 meters, the child is collapsed to the ground. Nobody hit him and nobody knows what happened to him.

The first to sound the alarm was the younger brother Mekhi. She started yelling: “He’s knocked unconscious!” All the adults rushed to him, including his mother, who, hoping to make him recover, poured him thewater on the face.

However, his conditions appeared very serious right away. The doctors who attended tried to revive himbut in the end they had no choice but to find her heartbreaking death.

The torment of Elijah’s mother

He was a healthy child, I don’t know why Friday was his day. He was so happy to be there. She couldn’t imagine it was his last day. If someone performed CPR or if the ambulance arrived in time, Elijah was still with us. At that moment the coach was not on the field, he had walked away without leaving the children with anyone. He went off to get cigarettes and had left the children with a parent. Now who will answer for this?