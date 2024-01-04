Luciana Fuster took a break from her many obligations as miss Grand International 2023 and went on vacation to USA together with your partner Patricio Parodi. However, his happiness was cut short when he found out that his name was being used to scam social media users. What is it about? Find out all the details in the following note.

¿Luciana Fuster reported scams with her image?

Luciana Fuster spoke out on social networks about the alleged actions of unscrupulous people who would be scamming Internet users with supposed prizes.

According to the beauty queen, unknown people were posing as her to scam Facebook users by promising large non-existent gifts.

“Friends, they are using my image to scam on Facebook. It's not me”, Fuster said through his Instagram stories. Likewise, he warned his followers not to fall for this type of lies. “Guys, there is a fake account that is impersonating me to gain followers and even doing fake giveaways with my name. Help me by reporting it. “She blocked me, so I can't tag her, but it's @lucianafustertv,” express.

When did Luciana Fuster win Miss Grand 2023?

Luciana Fuster won the Miss Grand International pageant on October 26, 2023. The prestigious beauty pageant was held in Vietnam.