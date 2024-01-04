Millionaires He wants to give joy to his fans this year, just like he did in 2023, when he was crowned champion of the Colombian League after five years of drought and after winning from penalties against National Athletic.

It will be a challenging year for the group based in Bogota because they will face four tournaments throughout the year: the Copa Libertadores, the Colombian League, the Colombia Cup and the Super League.

America vs. Millionaires

For this reason, Millionaires wants to have the unconditional support of its fans for this semester and confirmed this Thursday the prices that the season tickets will have for the matches of the Colombian League.

The capital team explained that the window to renew the season ticket will be open until next January 16. Of course, the subscription does not cover entry to the three matches of the Copa Libertadores group stage.

“Subscribe and accompany Millonaries FC in the 2024-I season! Inside the package you will find 10 home games in the 2024-I League. Old Subscribers will have their seat guaranteed until January 16, 2024; Old Subscribers are those people who acquired a subscription in the 2023-2 semester in the round-robin phase in the Betplay Dimayor League. The people who purchased the combos Final Home Runs 2023-2 They are not considered old subscribers and will not be able to access this benefit. The subscription does not include Super League 2024 or Conmebol Libertadores Cup”, indicated the team.

Medellín defeats Millonarios 2-0 in a game valid for the fourth date of the final home runs of the BetPlay Colombian soccer league, today, November 30 at the Itagui stadium. Photo: Jaiver Nieto Álvarez /ETCE

The 'ambassador' explained what the benefits are for old subscribers, who will have special attention for the Super League against him Junior from Barranquilla: They maintain the preference to buy tickets for the final.

“For the SuperLiga 2024 All-against-all subscribers for the 2023-II semester will have their place guaranteed and a differential price. For combos Libertadores Cup Subscribers from 2024-1 will have a guaranteed spot and will also have a differential price,” he said. Millionaires.

Millionaires vs. Medellin. Photo: César Melgarejo / EL TIEMPO

People who did not buy a pass last semester in the all against all, will be able to purchase their pass from January 17. Of course, the number that will be for sale depends on how many are free after the sale to old ones.

“As of Wednesday, January 17, 2024 All seats are released for those old subscribers who did not purchase their subscription, so the Old Subscribers They will keep the price but not the chairs. New subscribers will have the right to reserve the seat acquired through the subscription for the next phase in the 2024 league – I to which they can access Millonaries FC“, they concluded.

Thus, for old subscribers the price to see the ten matches of League is among the $225,000 and $750,000, depending on the tribune. For new ones it varies between $382,500 and one million 275,000 Colombian pesos.

