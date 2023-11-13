Luciana Fuster is already in Thailand to carry out all the activities that correspond to her such as winner of Miss Grand International 2023. Thus, recently, she participated in a broadcast in which some products for that country were promoted and took the opportunity to remember some moments of her time at the beauty pageant. One of these was the parade of the Colombian candidate, Maria Alejandra Lopezin the preliminaries.

Did Luciana Fuster imitate Miss Grand Colombia?

In a video published on social networks, Luciana Fuster is seen having a fun moment in which she remembered iconic moments from the recent edition of the Miss Grand International 2023. In that sense, the Peruvian model did an imitation of her partner, Miss Grand Colombia, Maria Alejandra Lopezwho stood out for his unique expressions and gestures.

The 24-year-old influencer used a ceramic plate to emulate the hat that the Colombian representative used in the preliminary competition parade. At the end of her improvised performance, everyone present couldn’t hold back their laughter.

How did users react after imitation of Luciana Fuster?

After the anecdotal moment of Luciana Fuster, on social networks, various users spoke out about it. As always, there were divided opinions, as some took the imitation of it as something negative against the Colombian modelsome others simply took it positively because of the friendship that remained between both beauty queens.

“The plate is Miss Colombia’s hat. How much fun they have”, “It’s not about mockery, but about the great trust and sympathy they have for each other. Without a doubt, they really enjoyed Miss Grand”, “They play and the fans they fight”, “(Miss) Colombia iconic”say some comments.