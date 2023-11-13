Naples, Rudy Garcia’s heir? Hot bets on Igor Tudor

Rudi Garcia’s adventure on the Napoli bench seems to have come to an end, Aurelio De Laurentiis could decide to be sacked in the next few hours. According to Sisal experts, in pole position at 1.80 to replace the French coach is Igor Tudor, former coach in Italy on the bench of Udinese and Hellas Verona.

Napoli coach: Mazzarri or Cannavaro if Tudor misses for the bookmakers

It’s a 3-man game, however, a sensational return to the Neapolitan bench of Walter Mazzarri, at the helm of the Azzurri from 2009 to 2013.

Fabio Cannavaro, fresh from his less than exciting experience at Benevento, is offered at 5, while Rudi Garcia’s stay is offered at 9. The other hypotheses are more remote: Antonio Conte and Christophe Galtier are on the board at 16 and 20 respectively, while they rise to 55 for Hans Flick and 66 for Marco Giampaolo, who has been away from the pitch since October 2022.

