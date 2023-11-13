Millionaires they barely won 0-1 in Medellinto the National, in the first of the four Colombian soccer superclassics that we will see in the next three weeks. Nothing more, the day after tomorrow, but in El Campín, they will play again, now in the first leg of the Colombia Cup final.

It was a solid away win. Starting out, very good. A blow on the table on the way to retaining the title. A victory with solvency, well planned, with individual superiorities and team performance. Furthermore, the superiority was strategic, since it based his plan on his defensive firmness, to counterattack in his long, abbreviated game.

Atlético Nacional faces Millonarios in the first game of the final home runs of the BetPlay League, today, November 12 at the Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellín. Photo: Jaiver Nieto Álvarez /ETCE

However, it was barely 0-1. It was only by the minimum score: Millonarios lost an unbeatable opportunity to have scored in the Atanasio Girardot to his archenemy.

He had to humiliate him

It could have given him a psychological blow with a view to the other three games they will have. Millonarios had to humiliate Nacional and felt sorry for their ineffectiveness in scoring.

Fortunately for him, the block by Venezuelan Ramírez, in the 93rd minute, burst into the left vertical of Montero’s goal, in what could have been a punishment for the terrifying waste.

When the game was just getting going, Millonarios went looking for the first goal like someone who was clumsily stretching and twice missed the last pass on the edge of the area.

Nacional, then, put on his slippers first, tied his robe and took over the game.

Alegrón, playing first class with speed, put the game in Millos’s field, who did not remove the ball in the middle and what he recovered or rejected was due to his defenses. But at 19 minutes, in his short and long game formula, he opened the account: Cataño, who reappeared after a long injury, scored after a filtered pass from Mackalister. And that was the extent of Nacional’s joy, as he felt the blow, from which he did not get up.

Atlético Nacional faces Millonarios in the first game of the final home runs of the BetPlay League, today, November 12, at the Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellín. Photo: Jaiver Nieto Álvarez /ETCE

And Millonarios, recovering and attacking with quick counterattacks, had to crush Nacional before the break, but Leonardo Castro He horribly defined two clear options, Mackalister threw a ball in the face of goalkeeper Mier, who also saved Pereira’s mid-range shot.

Thus, Millonarios sent Nacional alive to the dressing room for the break with a 0-1 score that would be, at least, 0-3.

And in the second half the same thing happened. With fewer arrivals, but with equal security, he had at least one other thing to do: Leonardo Castro On a horrible night, she broke down once (Bertel threw her out immediately) and then deflected a counterattack, hitting the post.

Millonarios played well, finishing with three center backs in response to the double nine with which Nacional tried to save itself from shipwreck. This time, the stick, in Ramírez’s block, avoided an injustice. But be careful: Millonarios has the least goal power of the eight classified: just 22.

Atlético Nacional faces Millonarios in the first game of the final home runs of the BetPlay League, today, November 12, at the Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellín. Photo: Jaiver Nieto Álvarez /ETCE

And yes: Millos plays seriously, with meaning, but, as Thierry Henry, the legendary French forward, would say: “Sometimes, in football, you have to score goals.” Thousands a few years ago. This time, one was enough to deliver the blow.

Gabriel Meluk

EL TIEMPO sports editor

@MelukLeCuenta…​