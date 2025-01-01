The first babies of 2025 in Spain arrived with the bells. two of them, Lucia (Madrid) and Nayeli (Barcelona), appeared to the world when the last one was still echoing. Lucía was born at 00:00 at the Torrejón de Ardoz University Hospital in Madrid, weighing 2.92 kilograms.

At the same time, just after dawn, he also arrived Nayelidaughter of Juana, neighbor of Sabadell (Barcelona). The little girl was born weighing 2,190 kg in the hospital in the capital of the Vallès Occidental region of Barcelona.

Shortly after, around 00:05 hours, he entered the world Adrianin the Valencian Community. She weighed 4,040 kg and her delivery was assisted at the Dénia Hospital (Alicante). Minutes later, at 0:08 a.m. and 00:17 a.m., respectively, they arrived Lola and Maurotwo little ones born in Almería and Pontevedra. The first. which measures 48 centimeters and weighs three kilos, was delivered at the Torrecárdenas University Hospital in Almería. She is the fourth daughter of the family, her parents are called Estefanía and Miguel.









Mauroson of Andrea Estévez Fernández and César Álvarez García, came into the world weighing 3,060 kilograms at the Provincial Heospital of Pontevedra, as reported this Wednesday by the Ministry of Health. The second to be born on New Year’s in the Galician community was Norain this case at the Clinical Hospital of Santiago de Compostela, a few minutes after Mauro, specifically at 00:24 hours.

Eleven minutes later, at 00:35 a.m., he was born, weighing 4 kilos. Robertat the Vinalopó University Hospital in Elche. Just five minutes later the first Cadiz baby arrived, Arabiathe first daughter of Ana Xiomara and José Javier. He was born at the La Línea Hospital, dependent on the Gibraltar East Health Management Area, at 00:39 hours. He weighed 3.57 kilos and measured 50 centimeters.

The first baby of the new year in Cantabria has been Trianaa girl who was born at 00:54 this morning at the Marqués de Valdecilla University Hospital in Santander and weighed 2,510 kilograms.

The first birth of the year in Granada was at 0:55 a.m. in the Maternal and Child Hospital of Granada, dependent on the Virgen de las Nieves University Hospital. Is called Miriam and it weighed 3,090 grams, and measured 49.5 centimeters. His parents are Eva María and Rafael, both Andalusian, residing in Granada capital, although of Cadiz and Huelva origins, respectively.