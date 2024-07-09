The transfer market is still going on and LaLiga is facing a summer of ups and downs in which they hope to get LaLiga back to the level it was when players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar Junior competed in it. This is very difficult, but little by little the level is increasing and their performances are improving. The arrival of Kylian Mbappé will give more views to what was the best league in the world for many years and in addition to the signing of Real Madrid, teams like Atlético de Madrid, FC Barcelona, Real Sociedad, Athletic Club and Real Betis are holding talks with many agents, clubs and footballers so that the competitive level of La Liga continues to improve for next season.
Here are some of the latest news and rumours from the transfer market in Spain.
Leny Yoro has been on Real Madrid’s radar this entire season. The player himself made clear his decision to go to Real Madrid without thinking of negotiating with any other club. That is why Real Madrid has been working blindly these last few weeks to close his eyes to close his signing. According to various media outlets, Real Madrid will close and announce his signing before July 16, since both parties are exchanging documents so that the move becomes a reality. The transfer amount is unknown but will be around 50 and 60 million euros.
Nico Williams is one of the sensations of Euro 2024. His great tournament has sparked the interest of many Premier League clubs such as Chelsea and Arsenal, while in La Liga, FC Barcelona would be working to take him before July 31 and pay his 60 million release clause, instead of 100 million if this date is exceeded as reflected in the rule in his contract. So far, Bilbao reports that the footballer will remain at Athletic, even if it is only this season, due to the dream he has had since he was a child, which is to play in Europe with Athletic Club de Bilbao.
The signing of Alphonso Davies is not clear at the moment, and it seemed that a few months ago it was. The situation has been blown up by Ferland Mendy who, due to his great form this season, Real Madrid has decided to renew his contract and trust in a left-back who has shown that he has the sufficient level to keep him in the squad. Even so, the offices of Real Madrid are analysing the signing of the Canadian from Bayern and in the event that he lands in Madrid, Fran García would have to go out on loan. Another possibility, according to the sources, is Ferland Mendy. Reliefis to sign him in 2025.
Lamine Yamal is a footballer that many analysts and professionals with a future vision already say will mark an era in football and at 16 years old he is one of the most outstanding wingers on the football scene. That is why Paris Saint Germain have already asked about him several times, even offering excessive amounts to get the services of the youngster. The answer at Can Barça has been clear, Lamine Yamal is untransferable.
Barcelona Football Club is already managing its transfer market and with it it is organizing the upcoming season and one of the doubts that existed on the table was whether or not to sell Araujo. In the end they have decided to put a price on him, according to reports Sports world and the Uruguayan footballer would be valued at 100 million euros.
The Spanish full-back from Girona and Real Madrid youth team player has had a great season, at a level that few expected. That is why many clubs such as Borussia Dortmund or Manchester United want him in their squad. In the case of Manchester United, the bet on Miguel Gutiérrez is more than clear and they would pay the amount at which the player was valued, according to the club.Relief.
The Danish midfielder has made a name for himself at both Borussia Dortmund and Atlético de Madrid. The Tottenham midfielder is set to leave London this summer and could end up at either Dortmund or Cívitas Metropolitano.
Kepa Arrizabalaga’s future is still up in the air, and in recent weeks Real Madrid have considered selling Andriy Lunin and keeping Kepa, who after his loan this season has been liked by the Merengue club to take on the role of backup goalkeeper. However, Arsenal have given the starting signal in this market and there has been talk in London about Kepa Arrizabalaga. Mikel Arteta would want him as David Raya’s backup, according to what he has revealed. Daily Mirror.
