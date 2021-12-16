There Halo TV series is coming to Paramount + in the US and it is a very high profile production, apparently, however it will not be canonical, that is, it will be disconnected from the official context of the franchise for avoid conflicts with games and books, as reported by 343 Industries.

The official lore of Halo Infinite is composed of the various games in the series, of which we have made a chronological summary in the special dedicated to the history of Halo, but also by a large amount of books that have created a real expanded universe, a real sci-fi epic of considerable extension, in which however the TV series, of which we saw a new trailer from The Game Awards 2021 and a first photo of Master Chief shortly before, does not have its own specific place.

“We refer to this series as the Halo Silver Timeline to differentiate it from the standard canon, “explained Kiki Wolfkill, 343 Industries’ Transmedia project manager. This decision was reportedly made to” protect both the main canon and the story of the TV series.

Halo, the TV series: a picture of the Master Chief

By this I mean that we are able to have the possibility to evolve both and make the products belonging to the different lines free to be the best thing for the respective mediums, without collide between them”.

Probably, on the one hand the complexity of the built universe and on the other the will to have them freer hands to develop the TV series on the one hand and the video game series on the other, they prompted 343 Industries to officially adopt this position. On the other hand, the same decision was also made for Halo Legends, the anthology animated film about the series.