Lucho Cuellar was a famous representative of the Peruvian cumbia almost a decade ago. The talented singer had a great legion of fans and went through some of the main Peruvian groups, such as Grupo 5 and Orquesta Candela.

Despite his undeniable talent, the interpreter of great hits such as “Pure heart”, “Nostalgia” and “El embrujo” was involved in various media messes, controversies that forced him to move away from the stage for a while and focus on his Recovery.

In this note we tell what happened to Lucho Cuéllar’s life, the reasons for his absence from the music scene and what he currently does.

Lucho Cuéllar: the reason why he left music

Lucho Cuéllar had to move away from cumbia due to the problems he had with alcoholism. Over the years he starred in various episodes in which he could be seen under the influence of alcohol, and was even accused in 2020 of having assaulted one of his ex-partners, which is why he was taken to the Chimbote police station.

This was not the only time the interpreter was accused of the same thing. Three years earlier, Alejandra Villanueva, who was 19 years old, denounced him for physical and psychological abuse during the time their romantic relationship lasted.

For this reason, Cuéllar was interned several times in various rehabilitation centers.

Lucho Cuéllar: the reason why he left music.

What is Lucho Cuéllar currently doing?

Lucho Cuéllar surprised more than one by announcing his return to music at the beginning of the year 2021. The cumbiambero, who presented his orchestra Los Incorrigibles de la cumbia, claimed to have overcome his addictions thanks to religion and recognized all the mistakes he made in last.

“I want to get ahead, I have come back to believe that I can because the moment came when I realized (of) what I had, and that he loved me” , expressed in an interview with Magaly Medina.

It also opened a cevichería in Comas as a measure to face the economic crisis generated by the pandemic.

Since then, the artist has not moved away from the music industry and neither from the scandals. In the past month of May he was captured together with Linda Caba and Luigui Carbajal performing private shows despite the regulations that prohibited such social gatherings.

However, in social networks it shows that his orchestra is still in force. In recent weeks, he has performed various concerts and has even traveled to the province to delight his fans.

What is Lucho Cuéllar currently doing?

Lucho Cuellar found in religion a space of peace

The ‘Kiko’ of cumbia was submerged for several years in the world of addiction to illicit substances and alcoholism. However, after years of struggle, the remembered cumbiambero resurfaced like the phoenix and in an interview with Magaly TV revealed that part of that improvement is due to being initiated into religion.