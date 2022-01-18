The Best Awards have brought some reactions in the field of women’s football. Alexia Putellas won the award for best player of the year 2021, but what was most surprising was that neither she nor her partner Jenni Hermoso were in the ideal team that was named at the gala held in Zurich. Nor Sam Kerr, Chelsea player who was among the three finalists.

One of those who has raised his voice against the eleven of FIFA was Lluís Cortés. The former coach of Barcelona does not understand that there is no player from the current champion of the Champions League, League and Copa de la Reina.

“I am very surprised with the best 11 in FIFA. I find it grotesque that there is no Barça player”, began his speech in the program Què T’hi Jugues, of the Being of Catalonia. “I take Barça’s 11 from last year against FIFA’s ideal 11 and we win for sure”, sentenced.

Social networks were filled with comments against this decision, accusing FIFA of such misdeed. It should be clarified that the votes are not a matter of the highest body in international football, but of the representatives of FIFPro.