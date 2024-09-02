This weekend it was announced that Rayados of Monterrey finally reached an agreement to complete the signing of the Argentine Lucas Ocamposof the Sevillewith which they continue to put together a great team to be able to fight for the title of the Apertura 2024, of the Liga MX.
The Argentine left winger joins other reinforcements of the regio team for this semester such as the Spaniard Oliver Torresthe Colombian Johan Rojas, Fidel Ambriz and Roberto de la Rosawithout forgetting the Argentine helmsman Martin Demicheliswho have been ahead for two games with a record of one draw and one defeat.
Now, without a doubt, the South American striker is one of the most recognized ‘bombs’ in Mexican soccer, so it is time to remember ten other stars who arrived in Mexico in the last decade.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The Brazilian and multi-champion with the Barcelona He is one of the most successful players in the history of football, having won 49 titles, the second most trophies so far. It was a big surprise that the World Cup player and right back joined the Pumas in 2022, after finishing his time with the Catalan team. Unfortunately, his time at Ciudad Universitaria was not the best, with many ups and downs. After six months, his contract was terminated because he was arrested for alleged rape.
Without a doubt, the Frenchman is an important part of the history of Mexican football, since his arrival with Tigers In 2015 he changed the face of the club to contribute ten titles: five leagues, four Campeones de Campeones and one Concachampions. At the same time he is the club’s all-time top scorer, and has already made it into the top 15 scorers in the history of the club. Liga MX appearing in the thirteenth box with 180.
The Paraguayan striker also arrived as a ‘bombshell’ from the hand of Blue Crossafter his time at European clubs such as Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Real Betisamong others, and also for having attended three World Cups.
Unfortunately, he couldn’t do much at La Máquina either. He was signed in 2015, playing just ten games with four goals and one assist, as he was a constant victim of injuries, so he quickly left to play in his country with the Olympia.
Without a doubt the biggest ‘bomb’ of the last decade was given Querétaro when, without making much noise, he announced to Mexican soccer the arrival of the Brazilian star, world champion in 2002.
Dinho came from conquering the Libertadores Cup of 2013 with the Atletico Mineiroshowing that he was still at a high level and in 2014 he put on the Gallos Blancos jersey, although yes, in addition to paying a fortune, they fulfilled some of the emblematic South American’s whims.
The Ballon d’Or winner led the Querétaro club to play its first and only League final, which they lost. The Smile of Football scored eight goals and provided eight assists in 29 matches.
Nobody expected it, but once again, Querétaro surprised everyone by signing another international star like the Ecuadorian. The Train had a long journey in Europe with the Villarreal, Wigan and Manchester Unitedbut after playing for a while in his country, he was convinced to come to Gallinero in 2021. The full-back served as captain, but only managed one goal and one assist for the institution after 15 games, so in May his contract ended and he did not renew.
Few Asians of international stature have come to Mexico, but Pachuca made it a reality in 2017 by bringing in the three-time World Cup player JapanThe talented midfielder had been developing in clubs such as CSKA Moscow, AC Milan, VVV-Venlowhen he was signed by the Tuzos, adding a total of 32 commitments with 13 goals, and then leaving for Australia with the Melbourne Victory.
One of the last big bombshells happened just last year when Striped brought to Spanish from the Real Betiswhere he established himself as a great figure. It was in July 2023 when the signing was made official in a transfer worth ten million dollars.
And although more is still expected of his performance, the midfielder has had to deal with injuries, but he must keep in mind that he must bring titles to the institution.
With the intervention of André-Pierre Gignac, Tigers made the decision to sign the world champion in Russia 2018 with FranceThe winger wore the shirts of Olympique Marseille and Newcastle until he arrived at San Nicolás de los Garzas. The truth is that he did not end up being a distinguished figure, so his time is classified as very grey. In any case, the Frenchman was awarded eight goals and five goals in 38 matches.
There is no doubt that this was one of the most regrettable transfers in Mexican football, if not the worst. The American World Cup player had already retired, after a career that saw him defend the colors of the Los Angeles Galaxy, Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern Munich, Evertonamong others.
On January 12, 2018, he put on his boots again after a year of retirement to put on the elastic of Lionwhere he never took off due to injuries and his physical condition was far from optimal. He only played eight matches with La Fiera, without goals or assists.
Another one who arrived with a great star reputation, a million-dollar salary and it was thought that he would break it with the America After being part of the history of Monaco, Rome, PSG and AC Milan.
The midfielder arrived at El Nido in 2018, but his time there was full of ups and downs, as he was constantly injured, so he left without much pain or glory, being only a bad memory for the azulcrema fans.
The European played 22 matches with five goals and five assists, although despite his sad history with the club he won three titles.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, follow him on Twitter as well! @Melocrab!
#Lucas #Ocampos #foreign #stars #arrived #Liga #decade
Leave a Reply