The Argentine left winger joins other reinforcements of the regio team for this semester such as the Spaniard Oliver Torresthe Colombian Johan Rojas, Fidel Ambriz and Roberto de la Rosawithout forgetting the Argentine helmsman Martin Demicheliswho have been ahead for two games with a record of one draw and one defeat.

Now, without a doubt, the South American striker is one of the most recognized ‘bombs’ in Mexican soccer, so it is time to remember ten other stars who arrived in Mexico in the last decade.

Unfortunately, he couldn’t do much at La Máquina either. He was signed in 2015, playing just ten games with four goals and one assist, as he was a constant victim of injuries, so he quickly left to play in his country with the Olympia.

Dinho came from conquering the Libertadores Cup of 2013 with the Atletico Mineiroshowing that he was still at a high level and in 2014 he put on the Gallos Blancos jersey, although yes, in addition to paying a fortune, they fulfilled some of the emblematic South American’s whims.

The Ballon d’Or winner led the Querétaro club to play its first and only League final, which they lost. The Smile of Football scored eight goals and provided eight assists in 29 matches.

And although more is still expected of his performance, the midfielder has had to deal with injuries, but he must keep in mind that he must bring titles to the institution.

On January 12, 2018, he put on his boots again after a year of retirement to put on the elastic of Lionwhere he never took off due to injuries and his physical condition was far from optimal. He only played eight matches with La Fiera, without goals or assists.

The midfielder arrived at El Nido in 2018, but his time there was full of ups and downs, as he was constantly injured, so he left without much pain or glory, being only a bad memory for the azulcrema fans.

The European played 22 matches with five goals and five assists, although despite his sad history with the club he won three titles.