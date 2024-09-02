To celebrate the start of a new school year, Warner Bros. Games has launched the promotion “Back to Hogwarts”thanks to which it is possible to purchase Hogwarts Legacy on offer for a limited time discounted by 70%, reaching the Lowest price ever seen on PlayStation Store, Xbox Store and Steam.
More specifically, the PS4 and Xbox One versions of Hogwarts Legacy are currently on offer at €20.99 instead of the standard €69.99, while the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions are sold at 22.49 euros instead of 79.99 euros.
As for Steam, the game is on sale at 17.99 euros for the Standard Edition and at 20.99 euros for the Deluxe version. The Dark Arts Pack DLC is also on offer at 5.99 euros, compared to the standard 19.99 euros. At the time of writing, there is no active promotion for the Nintendo Switch version.
Hogwarts Legacy offers will only be valid for a few days
If you are interested, we suggest you hurry: the offers will be valid for a few days onlywith the timing varying for each digital store. On Steam, for example, they will be available until September 5th, while on PlayStation Store until the 11th of the same month.
You can reach the offers on Steam at this addresson PlayStation Store from this link and on the Xbox Store via this page. If you’re not sure whether the game is right for you, we suggest you read our Hogwarts Legacy review.
