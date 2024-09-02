To celebrate the start of a new school year, Warner Bros. Games has launched the promotion “Back to Hogwarts”thanks to which it is possible to purchase Hogwarts Legacy on offer for a limited time discounted by 70%, reaching the Lowest price ever seen on PlayStation Store, Xbox Store and Steam.

More specifically, the PS4 and Xbox One versions of Hogwarts Legacy are currently on offer at €20.99 instead of the standard €69.99, while the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions are sold at 22.49 euros instead of 79.99 euros.

As for Steam, the game is on sale at 17.99 euros for the Standard Edition and at 20.99 euros for the Deluxe version. The Dark Arts Pack DLC is also on offer at 5.99 euros, compared to the standard 19.99 euros. At the time of writing, there is no active promotion for the Nintendo Switch version.