Bitcoin has registered Your greatest monthly loss Since June 2022, falling to a bearish market as euphoria has vanished by cryptocurrencies after Donald Trump’s electoral victory.

The price of Bitcoin fell 17.5% in February, the largest monthly fall since June 2022 and His eleventh month in the last decadesince the negative feeling seized financial markets.

The world’s largest cryptographic asset closed February in approximately $ 84,252 (81,187 euros), after having reached a minimum of approximately three months 78,273 dollars (75,425 euros) during Friday’s operations.

Bitcoin has now fallen more than 20% below the historical maximum of 109,071 dollars (105,103.35 euros) established in mid -January, which places it in a technical bearish market.

Bitcoin has weakened in the midst of growing volatility in financial markets, attributed to the fears of a global commercial war after Donald Trump promised Impose new tariffs to imports from Canada, Mexico and China this week.

Uploaded by the ‘Trump trade’ that promoted the markets after the elections last November, the cryptocurrencies staggered as The actions in Wall Street and the US dollar have also weakened during February.

Cryptocurrencies increased after Trump’s electoral victory, driven by The speculation that the White House would adopt a pro-descriptomoned approach and could create a strategic Bitcoin reserve.

However, this optimism has vanished, since operators expect a clear regulatory framework in favor of cryptocurrencies by the Trump administration. The feeling has also been affected by A cyber attack by the bybit bag in which 1.5 billion dollars were stolen in digital assets in February.

Susannah Streeter, director of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown, declared The Guardian that the cryptocurrency market was still affected by a wave of negative feeling. “The ‘bears’ have been around the cryptocurrency market, with cryptocurrencies falling 20% ​​since its recent peak“, says.

“Donald Trump’s aggressive commercial approach He has raised concern among investors, who have moved away from the riskiest assets, and the huge hacking of the Bybit bag in Dubai has also shaken his mood. Without any firm Trump movement to show its support to the cryptocurrency sector, it seems that nervousness will continue, “says Streeter.

Bitcoin has recovered from strong monthly falls in the past. In June 2022, its worst month, fell 41%from $ 31,700 to $ 18,700, before rising 26% in July.