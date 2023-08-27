Lucas González is playing his position as coach of América de Cali this Sunday, in the match against Santa Fe (6:10 pm, Win TV +), at the Pascual Guerrero stadium.

The technical director, who in five games has only been able to score one win, lives through the most distressing hours in his short career as manager.

Iago Falque, Lucas González and Tulio Gómez Photo: América de Cali and Archive

This Saturday, at a press conference at the club’s headquarters in Cascajal, without the presence of Lucas González, it was announced that an agreement had been reached with the directives, on Friday night, for the helmsman to give way to the side stand. However, as rumblings and violent calls for the resignation of the barra brava were heard outside the team headquarters, heThe players expressed their support for DT.

“Given the decision that they communicated to us, we support the project of Professor Lucas, we believe in what we are doing. Unfortunately for us, the results have not been as we wanted, but we are confident that we can move this forward, ”said the experienced Adrián Ramos, accompanied by all his teammates.

“We are here to support the project that the teacher brings. The only ones who can reverse this are us. We believe in the teacher”complemented Edwin Cardona, certifying that González was still in his position.

After the conference, Adrián Ramos went to mediate with the brava bar that clamored for the coach’s resignation.

the captain of @AmericanCali Adrián Ramos speaking to the scarlet fans, and asking for patience from the Lucas Gonzáles process, where they promised to move the situation forward, when last night, the decision had been made to terminate the DT contract… pic.twitter.com/3GiqAhtsrV – Andrés Muñoz (@AndresfelipeOK_) August 26, 2023

Lucas González did not speak after what happened, but the picture is clear: if he lost the game against Santa Fe, at home, he would be fired. It would be the sixth DT in the League that falls in just eight dates.

