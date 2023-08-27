Fifa suspended yesterday, for an initial period of 90 days, the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubialesaccused of having kissed the player Jenni Hermoso without consent after the final of the Senior Women’s World Cup, in a case that has aroused the indignation of sports leaders, feminist movements and citizens from different parts of the world.

Fifa took action on the matter

“Today we have decided the provisional suspension of Mr. Luis Rubiales from all soccer-related activities at the national and international level,” the world soccer governing body said in a statement. The suspension will be extended for an initial period of 90 days, while “the open disciplinary procedure is processed,” he added.

Fifa also specified that Rubiales and members of the RFEF are prohibited from contacting Jenni Hermoso or her entourage. The 33-year-old Spanish player said on Friday that she felt “vulnerable and the victim of aggression” when she received a kiss from Rubiales, last Sunday at the end of the World Cup final in Australia, won by the Spanish team over the England.

It was “an impulsive, sexist, out of place act and without any kind of consent on my part,” he added.

Hours later, the RFEF crossed out these allegations as “lies” and announced that it will file “the corresponding legal actions” and came out in defense of Rubiales. “The RFEF and Mr. President will demonstrate each of the lies that are spread either by someone on behalf of the player or, if applicable, by the player herself,” said the Spanish Federation.

Rubiales, contrary to expectations, refused to resign on Friday before the extraordinary general assembly of the entity, called to discuss his situation and assured that the kiss was “consensual”. Hermoso had already assured, in a statement from the Futpro union, which represents the majority of players in Spain, that “at no time” did he consent to that kissdismantling the manager’s defense.

The Federation refers to other statements in the Futpro statement, when Hermoso affirms: “In no case did I seek to raise the president.” The RFEF accompanies its statement with four photos to defend its version that it was the player who lifted the president off the ground, and not the other way around. “The feet of Mr. President are clearly and manifestly raised from the ground as a result of the force carried out by the player,” explains the RFEF in a statement that, hours after the impact, was removed from its website.

The top leader of Spanish football since 2018 stated that the kiss was “mutual” and attacked “false feminism”.

The case has shocked the world of sports in particular with social and political repercussions. The international players announced on Friday that they will refuse to wear the colors of the National Team under the current direction of the RFEF, which replied, recalling in its statement that “participation in the national team is an obligation of all federated people if they are called to it”.

Resignations in coaching staff

Luis Rubiales and Jorge Vilda

Yesterday, 11 members of Jorge Vilda’s coaching staff in the Spanish women’s team resigned in rejection of Rubiales (four women and seven men – all the women of the technical team) and the coach of the senior men’s team, Luis de la Fuente, published: “The events carried out by Luis Rubiales did not respect the minimum protocol that must be followed in these acts of celebration, and are not uplifting or appropriate. He himself has publicly recognized the impropriety of his behavior ”.

In fact, coach Vilda also rejected what happened hours later. “I deeply regret that the victory of Spanish women’s football has been harmed by the inappropriate behavior that our top manager, Luis Rubiales, has carried out up to now and that he himself has recognized.”

‘We are all Jenni’

Yesterday, in the midst of the general outrage over the response of the Spanish Federation after Fifa’s suspension of Rubiales, male and female soccer players took their message of support to Jennifer Hermoso to the pitches.

In the duel between Sevilla and Girona, from the men’s league, the players wore shirts with the numeral “#Seacabó”, which has been the hashtag used by the Spanish players to support their partner and demand the resignation of Luis Rubiales .

In Cádiz vs. Almería, the footballers carried banners with the message “We are all Jenni” when they took to the pitch.

In women’s football, in the final of The Women’s Cup, Colombian Leicy Santos dedicated her goal to Jennifer Hermosowho watched her from the box in the match between Atlético de Madrid and AC Milan.

In fact, in the midst of these civil acts, the Spanish Government itself took action on the matter.

The Secretary of State for Sport, Víctor Francos, announced the filing of “a substantiated complaint before the Administrative Court of Sport (TAD) so that it can assess whether what has been committed is a very serious offense.” The Minister of Sports, Miquel Iceta, affirmed that, in the event that the TAD accepts the Executive’s complaint, the government will proceed “immediately to suspend the functions” of Rubiales.

“The Government is not going to sit impassively in the face of what we consider an unacceptable attitude that harms the rights of soccer players and that tarnishes the image of our sport at a national and international level,” added Iceta.

The Higher Sports Council, the competent body in sports matters attached to the Ministry of Sports, also demanded the TAD the “provisional suspension” of Rubiales.

The cries of outrage

Megan Rapinoe: “What backwards world do we live in? On the biggest stage, where you should be celebrating,

Jenni Hermoso had to be physically harassed by the leader of the Spanish Football Federation”.

Iker Casillas: “We would have to spend all these five days talking about our champions! Of the joy that they gave us all in Spain! To show off a title that we didn’t have in women’s football, but… Shame on others”.

Vanessa Cordoba: “With Rubiales we can see why it is impossible to ‘pick the battles’ in women’s football. How crazy your comments and how crazy that only by winning a World Cup can the systematic problem be unmasked.

Pau Gasol: “My support, first of all, to Jenni Hermoso and all the players of the Spanish Soccer Team, who should be the main protagonists and be enjoying the achievement they have achieved. Sport must be a uniting vehicle”.

Yolanda Diaz: “What Rubiales did is an intolerable example of the machismo that women continue to endure. Our champions are an example of equality and future. Advancing equality in football and ending these abuses is essential”.

Xavi Hernandez: “I want to give my full support to Jenni and the women’s soccer players for what they are living at the moment and secondly, to condemn the behavior of the president of the Spanish Soccer Federation, which seems totally unacceptable to me.

