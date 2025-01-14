Although it has rained a lot since they reported their dissolution, they have not left yet. And they are going to visit several Spanish cities on the occasion of the farewell tour ‘Our last chords‘. With these news they returned to ‘The Anthill’ this Tuesday, January 14, where they became part of the Platinum club and also received a slap on the wrist from Pablo Motos.

«When you came you said that you were going to leave him. This was more than a year ago. “You are hesitating me, of course,” the presenter snapped when introducing the guests. In his defense, Andy and Lucas They insisted that they are there. “Let’s see if I understand… Are you coming to tell us that you’re still leaving?” the man from Requena replied with a tone.

This time it’s true. Well, it was true about last year. “What happened is that there were only going to be four concerts, but that got out of hand and was expanded a little,” they justified. That little bit ended up in 15 recitals. “You’re like someone who leaves a party and spends an hour picking up his coat,” Motos hesitated.









Andy and Lucas’ promise to Pablo Motos

To compensate, the Andalusians returned to ‘The Anthill’ with another scoop «When is the last concert going to be? Don’t touch my nose…” the driver asserted, although he couldn’t contain his laughter.

They insisted that the announcement they made on their previous visit “was not a joke.” «But this year it is true that we finished and right here we want to inform you that it will be on October 10 in Madrid at the Vistalegre Palace. And today we put the tickets on sale,” he revealed. Andy.

His partner, speaking with total frankness, acknowledged that they have taken advantage of the pull. “Logically, why are we going to fool ourselves?” However, he added that continuing with the tour was above all due to the wishes of his followers. «And it is complicated because we really like our profession, we love music. I don’t know what will happen when the day comes. We apologize if anyone has been bothered,” he continued explaining. Lukes. However, they gave their word to an angry man. Pablo Motos that after the Madrid concert there would be none more.

Once that topic was clarified, Motos took the opportunity to ask Lucas about the transformation of his nose that has been talked about so much in recent months. «This is the first time I am going to talk about this because the truth is that it has been difficult to manage, very difficult. A week before the news came out, there had been a DANA in Valencia, I felt guilty for having gone to that event and that there was more talk about me than that, a lot of people were dying,” he said honestly.

The singer also told what had happened. “I did something cosmetic to my nose and it was my fault, because I didn’t respect what the doctor told me, he told me not to remove the gauze and he took it off, but everyone can do what they want.” Likewise, he regretted everything he had endured from public opinion in the face of what had happened. “What cannot be is that someone approaches me in a restaurant when I am with my children and tells me something crazy.”

When remembering the criticism and ridicule he has received for this reason, the singer burst into tears. “Things about drugs have been written, things that are Machiavellian…” “This is the face you are going to see for many months, I can’t do anything else,” he concluded.