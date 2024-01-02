Indonesia | Thousands were evacuated from the path of the Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano eruption

Monday's eruption spread an ash cloud 1.5 kilometers above the volcano's summit.

Over 2,000 people have been evacuated to temporary accommodation due to a volcanic eruption in eastern Indonesia, local authorities said on Tuesday.

The Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano has erupted repeatedly in recent weeks. Monday's eruption spread an ash cloud 1.5 kilometers above the volcano's summit.

According to the local authorities, the number of evacuees will probably increase, because more people fleeing the volcanic eruption are constantly trying to reach the evacuation sites.

On Monday, the authorities already raised the classification of the volcano so that it is classified in the second category on a four-step scale based on its activity. On Monday, the ash cloud spread by the mountain forced, among other things, to close the nearby Frans Seda airport, which is located about 80 kilometers from the volcano.

Last month 23 people were killed in Indonesia when the Merapi volcano erupted in Sumatra.

There are about 130 active volcanoes in Indonesia.