Luca Telese’s docufilm “State of Grace” screened in the Chamber

The screening of the docufilm directed by Luca Telese “State of Grace” took place on Monday 6 November in the parliamentary group chamber, which tells the story of Ambrogio Crespi: a man whose life was turned upside down by a judicial case intended to make the history of justice in this country.

A journey made up of botched investigations and unlikely declarations which immediately strengthened the disbelief of not only Ambrogio’s relatives and friends, but also professionals, lawyers and journalists, all convinced of his complete non-involvement in the facts.

But as the director underlines “you won’t find a finger pointing because this story tells itself – and – continues Telese – we have met some extraordinary people in the system and the state has the strength to correct itself and not just be punitive”

The event took place in the presence of the President of the Chamber Hon. Lorenzo Fontana, who in his opening speech underlined how Crespi’s story is “a story of suffering and great humanity, even of those who were close to him in his battle. Finally, it is a story of justice – concluded President Fontana – in which Crespi has never stopped believing, as demonstrated by the act of clemency that he received. And this is certainly the most powerful message that his story transmits to us.”

The Undersecretary for Justice, Hon. Andrea Ostellari, considered it a great opportunity to learn about the story of Ambrogio Crespi, underlining that what must also be of most interest in the debate on the topic of justice is “overcoming the innocentist vision towards the guilty one, with the ignition of a very important spotlight on the function of the execution of sentences”.

The intervention of the head of the national anti-mafia and anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office, Giovanni Melillo, was meticulous and attentive, as he found in Telese’s film the respect due to a final sentence: “it would have been easy – commented Melillo – in a case like that of Ambrogio Crespi to move from the expression of anguished doubt on the rational justification of the sentence, to the polemical aggression towards the judicial function: but the film does not do this and this is a merit and is also a lesson that many should reflect on”.

Dr. Giovanna Di Rosa, President of the Supervisory Court of Milan, defined the entire affair as “the triumph of substantial justice”. President Di Rosa also underlined how in this whole story “we can see such significant conduct with respect to the acceptance of the rules that leads us to affirm that the State wins, once again”.

Marco Lombardi, CEO of Proger SPA, who produced the film together with Alfio Bardolla and who chose to continue the collaboration with Ambrogio Crespi during the most delicate phase of its history, also took part in the debate that preceded the screening of the film. judicial because “as a man and as an entrepreneur – he declared – I wanted to follow my instinct which told me to remain at Ambrogio’s side”.

The debate is closed by the lawyer Marcello Elia, the one who followed Crespi in the three levels of judgement. According to defender, while recognizing some major limitations of our judicial system, the 6-year prison sentence confirmed by the Court of Cassation in March 2021 “did not undermine Ambrogio’s belief in justice”.