Gaza War | The pairs of pictures show how the routes of the Israeli armed forces cut Gaza in two

The ground offensive of the Israeli armed forces has progressed rapidly in the northern part of Gaza, about ten kilometers wide.

7.11. 19:18

Israel bombed the Gaza Strip three weeks before the ground offensive began at the end of October. Since then, Israel has blockaded Gaza City and advanced far along the strip.

Satellite images from the private company Planet Labs show how the Israeli army has progressed and what the Gaza Strip looked like before the terrorist organization Hamas attacked Israel and the subsequent Israeli counter-attack on Gaza.