Wednesday, November 8, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Gaza War | The pairs of pictures show how the routes of the Israeli armed forces cut Gaza in two

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 7, 2023
in World Europe
0
Gaza War | The pairs of pictures show how the routes of the Israeli armed forces cut Gaza in two

The ground offensive of the Israeli armed forces has progressed rapidly in the northern part of Gaza, about ten kilometers wide.

Israel bombed the Gaza Strip three weeks before the ground offensive began at the end of October. Since then, Israel has blockaded Gaza City and advanced far along the strip.

Satellite images from the private company Planet Labs show how the Israeli army has progressed and what the Gaza Strip looked like before the terrorist organization Hamas attacked Israel and the subsequent Israeli counter-attack on Gaza.

#Gaza #War #pairs #pictures #show #routes #Israeli #armed #forces #cut #Gaza

See also  Transport is the main bottleneck for the industry
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Are you looking for a replacement for Klopp? They reveal the coach who could direct Luis Díaz in Liverpool

Are you looking for a replacement for Klopp? They reveal the coach who could direct Luis Díaz in Liverpool

Recommended

No Result
View All Result