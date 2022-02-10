Nobel laureate Luc Montagnier is dead, the confirmation arrived a little while ago. After the rumors and denials, the death certificate appears

It would seem that by now there are no more doubts, the Nobel Prize Luc Montagnier died.

The news has spread everywhere in the last few hours. The French newspaper Liberation quoted a death certificate filed with the Neuilly town hall.

For days i rumors they talked about a presumed death and it was really difficult to get to the truth, due to the silence of the family, the institutions and even the French newspapers.

Although confirmation has arrived, the cause of death has not yet been released.

The certainty about the death of Luc Montagnier also came from Dr. Béatrice Milibert.

In the last two days, confirmations and denials have arrived on the death of the Nobel Prize, but this time it seems that the confirmation is definitive.

Who was Luc montagnier

Luc Montagnier shared in 2008 the Nobel prize with Francoise Barre Sinoussi, for their work at the Pasteur Institute in Paris. They managed to isolate the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).

Their success has accelerated the road to HIV testing and antiretroviral drugs, which manage to keep thedeadly pathogen.

The disease was first made public in 1981when US doctors spotted an unusual group of deaths among California and New York youth.

Montagnier’s work began in 1983, when some fabric samples arrived at the Pasteur Institute. They were from a patient with a disease he had destroyed his immune system in a mysterious way.

A job also done by a team led by Robert Gallo in the United States. Both have published their findings in journals, and for years there has been arguing about who he was the first to have isolated HIV.

Today it is agreed that it was their own the group of Luc Montagnier.

The French virologist was born in Chabris in 1932. He studied at the University of Poitiers and the University of Paris. In 1961 he married Dorothea Ackerman and from their union 3 children were born. He died on February 8, 2022 at the age of 89.