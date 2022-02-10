Negotiations with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov by his British counterpart Liz Truss were reduced to “voicing tweets,” said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, writes RIA News with reference to the air of the TV channel “Russia-1”.

According to her, “it is impossible and ineffective to speak in slogans.” Zakharova recalled that the conversation involves dialogue and interaction between the parties. According to the diplomat, even if it is a monologue, the other side should be able to comment, respond, exchange views. “And these are not even slogans – look and listen to this speech of Western partners – do you know what it is? These are voiced tweets, ”she called Truss’s position a mistake.

Zakharova recalled the time when Twitter did not allow users to publish posts longer than 140 characters. This was considered enough to express a thought. “A whole generation of experts, politicians, and journalists has already formed, for whom 140 characters in English are already the transfer of meaning,” she noted.

Earlier, Lavrov clarified that during a conversation with a British diplomat, he did not hear anything new. According to the minister, Truss did not want to hear Moscow’s arguments and demanded “to remove Russian troops from Russian territory.” The West and Kiev accuse Moscow of preparing an invasion of Ukraine. The Kremlin has repeatedly denied these claims.