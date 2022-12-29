Ibrahim Selim (Abu Dhabi)

The country is witnessing a decrease in temperatures amid expectations of rain tomorrow, according to the National Center of Meteorology. The center said that Jebel Jais recorded the lowest temperature in the country yesterday, at 4.5 degrees Celsius at 07:45 local time in the country, while Seih Al Salam in Dubai recorded the highest temperature at 13:45 local time, and amounted to 26.2 degrees Celsius. Yesterday, the weather was humid in the morning over some inland areas and partly cloudy in general, with the appearance of low clouds over some western and eastern coastal areas, and northwesterly winds that turned north and east to northeasterly, light to moderate speed, sometimes brisk to the west, with a speed of 15 to 25 reaching Waves reached 40 km/h, and the sea was turbulent to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf and medium to light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The National Center of Meteorology predicted that today’s weather will be humid in the morning over some internal areas, partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a slight gradual rise in temperatures, and the winds are northeasterly to northwesterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes brisk from westward, with a speed of 10 to 20, reaching 40 km. Q/S, and the sea will be light to medium waves, turbulent at times to the west at night in the Arabian Gulf, and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

Drag on some areas

The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather tomorrow, Saturday, will be wet in the morning over some internal areas and partly cloudy in general, and low clouds will appear over some western coastal areas and islands, with the possibility of light rain, and winds will be northeasterly to northwesterly light to moderate speed, sometimes brisk from the west. Its speed ranges from 10 to 20 km/h, reaching 40 km/h, and the sea will be light to medium waves, sometimes turbulent in the west during the day in the Arabian Gulf, and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.