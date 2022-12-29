Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and Head of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, received yesterday in Abu Dhabi Gebran Rakabuming Raka, Mayor of Surakarta (Solo) and the son of His Excellency Joko Widodo, President of the friendly Republic of Indonesia.

His Highness appreciated this visit, which reflects the depth of friendship and close relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Indonesia and their two friendly peoples. The meeting discussed ways of joint cooperation of interest to both countries.

The visit of the mayor of Surakarta (Solo) to Abu Dhabi follows a similar visit by His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Indonesia earlier this month, which included an inspection tour of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo, as this religious edifice is a copy Similar to the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, with the addition of some traditional Indonesian designs and motifs that blend Islamic architecture, Arab culture and local Javanese civilization in harmony that expresses the meanings of love, cooperation and strong ties that unite the two countries and their friendly peoples.

His Highness was accompanied during this visit by His Excellency Suhail bin Muhammad Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and Abdullah Salem Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Indonesia.