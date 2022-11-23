Thursday, November 24, 2022
Low in France: Lucas Hernandez suffers a torn ligament

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 23, 2022
in Sports
0


Lucas Hernandez

Lucas Hernández misses the rest of the World Cup.

Lucas Hernández misses the rest of the World Cup.

Those led by Deschamps will have to face the rest of the tournament with 24 players.

This Tuesday Lucas Hernandez He was injured against Australia in the first match of ‘Les Bleus’ in the 2022 World Cup. The winger suffered a torn ligament in his right knee, the French Football Federation (FFF) announced on Wednesday.

The Bayern Munich player underwent an MRI that “unfortunately confirmed the clinical diagnosis: a cruciate ligament tear anterior right knee,” the FFF said in its statement.

The 26-year-old left defender cannot be replaced in the group led by the French coach Didier Deschampswho will have to play the rest of the World Cup with 24 players. The injury should keep Lucas Hernández off the pitch for several months.

How was the injury?

Hernández injured his knee alone trying to intercept a ball and had to be replaced by his little brother, Theo, in the 13th minute. The 2018 world champion with France he injured his abductors on September 13 and had returned to competition on November 5.

In the group of players he has selected, Deschamps has no more left-backs than The Oa 25-year-old player with a more offensive profile than his older brother.

“I will find other solutions regarding Lucas,” he declared at a press conference on Tuesday after the game. “If we want to be calm in all positions, 33 players would have to be summoned! Theo is there, and then there will be other alternatives,” added Deschamps.

Olivier Giroud celebrates with France.

The French team, which can qualify for the round of 16 already next Saturday against Denmark, has been affected by a series of injuries since the start of the season: the midfielders Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kantegoalkeeper Mike Maignan, defender Presnel Kimpembestriker Christopher nkunku Y the Ballon d’Or Karim Benzemawho were joined by Hernández in the first game for Les Bleus.

SPORTS EDITORIAL WITH EFE

