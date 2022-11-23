The hours seem to be counted so that Jerome Rodriguez become a new player Blue Cross Machine.
The Mexican soccer player who works as a winger. he will not continue in Pumas, so he is one signature away from being an element of La Noria. It is expected that it will be in the next few hours when the signing for the Closing Tournament 2023 becomes official.
Here we present the 5 things you did not know about ‘Jero’ Rodríguez.
5. Its market value
According to information from the portal transfer marktthe value of Jerónimo Rodríguez in the leg market is 1 million dollars. At 23 years of age, it is a modest amount taking into account the footballer’s performance on the pitch.
4. All your matches
The player who is one signature away from Cruz Azul played a total of 59 matches officially with the Pumas team.
It was in 2019 when he began his adventure with those of Ciudad Universitaria, where thanks to his dedication, he earned the affection of the feline fans.
3. His time at Real Oviedo
Something that very few know is that ‘Jero’ Rodriguez He began his adventure in soccer defending the cause of Real Oviedo.
The national winger defended the colors of the Spanish team where he played 19 games. However, he did not finish convincing and he returned to national football.
2. His goals and assists
The player from Mexico City has registered few goals. Although it is true that he works as a wing defender, so far he only adds two targets to his credit, as well as a goal pass. These numbers are red, although he will seek to stand out with the cement growers.
1. His farewell to Pumas
It was through his social networks that Jerónimo Rodríguez took the opportunity to say goodbye to Pumas, thanking them for the opportunity and recognizing the work of all those who make up the auriazul institution.
“I take the Puma tattooed with me and it will stay that way forever but as a professional, I have to defend other colors and I will do it with the same enthusiasm, ethics and professionalism that I did with Pumas.”public.
