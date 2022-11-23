It was in 2019 when he began his adventure with those of Ciudad Universitaria, where thanks to his dedication, he earned the affection of the feline fans.

#LigaBBVAMX 🇲🇽 Jerónimo Rodríguez returns to Pumas UNAM. He arrives from Real Oviedo. #CONFIRMED Age: 20 years

Position: Left-back pic.twitter.com/2LZjrJz2fc — MX Draft (@MXDraft) December 4, 2019

The national winger defended the colors of the Spanish team where he played 19 games. However, he did not finish convincing and he returned to national football.

“I take the Puma tattooed with me and it will stay that way forever but as a professional, I have to defend other colors and I will do it with the same enthusiasm, ethics and professionalism that I did with Pumas.”public.