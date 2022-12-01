Aksys Games has released the launch trailer for Lover Pretendotome visual novel now available on Nintendo Switch. The title will put us in the shoes of Chiyukia young student and aspiring screenwriter who will find herself having to switch to the other side of the camera when she is asked to play the beloved of the protagonist of the film he is working on.

In addition to the digital edition available on Nintendo eShop we will be able to purchase the physical version of the game exclusively through theAksys Europe Store in two editions. It’s about the Standard Edition from €42.99 and of Online Exclusive Edition from €49.99the latter will include the soundtrack CD and will be produced while supplies last.

We leave you now with the launch trailer for Lover Pretendwishing you a good vision as always.

Source: Aksys Games