Take an old slate mine. An impossible climb (25% gradient) and spectacular pre-war vintage cars. Mix well and you will get the best (concentrated) juice of car passion. This is what has happened for over 54 editions at Honister Pass, Borrowdale, England. The Lakeland Trial Vintage Sport Car Rally is staged here every year and just took place last Saturday, offering a unique spectacle. To the point that the event is now literally besieged by photographers from all over the world because the black of the mine, the vintage cars, the colors of the English sky, the rocks and the rare green areas offer a unique spectacle. Look at these photos, they are worth more than a thousand speeches. But there is a detail in these images that must be grasped. And it is that of the faces of the pilots. They laugh. They’re happy. They have that expression of “when you could eat strawberries too”. You don’t see things like that at Peabble Beach, in F1 or at Villa d’Este. You only see them here.

It is the purest expression of passion. Of people who want to “live” their car, use it, race it and – why not – break it if it happens. We are light years away from the pilots with scarves around their necks and Royal Oaks on their wrists. Key details: We start at 8am and run until mid-afternoon. The start of the climb is a few steps from the car park. Crews pay £124 and the public attends the show for free. The café is open all day and serves soups, homemade cakes and hot drinks. The dangers? The steep bends and Herdwick sheep wandering the open hills. They are those that are born black and become lighter with age, with very white heads and legs. To show how they love traditions here: they continue to dry the meat of these sheep in the air, a preservation method that dates back to the Vikings.

The four-stage event is organized by the Vintage Sports Car Club and takes place in spectacular settings around Buttermere and Keswick. And the most incredible route – where the public gathers – is that of the Honister Slate Mine, the oldest active slate mine in England. And if you think the cars are old junk, you’re wrong: on the terrible dirt bends there are timeless classics, including jewels such as the Bugatti Type 23, Austin 7 and Chrysler 66 Sports from the 1930s. All machines that are carefully checked before starting to guarantee the originality of each model.

An endless wonder. And the pilots, before attempting the crazy mine track, always carefully study the route. Strictly on old and crumpled maps. iPhones don’t live here.