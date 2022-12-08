On the eve of the clash between Netherlands and Argentina, With the Qatar 2022 semi-final in sight, the Dutch coach, Louis van Gaal, He came up with some statements from angel di mariawith whom he met at Manchester United and who he said was the worst coach he had ever had in his career.

“Di María is one of the few players who thinks I’m the worst coach. I’m very sorry and I find it sad that he said this. Memphis – sitting next to him at the press conference – also thought so. But now we kiss on the mouth”, said the Dutch coach.

(Cristiano Ronaldo breaks his silence for “threat” to leave the World Cup in Qatar)

(Watch out: Qatar World Cup returns, but not all matches are on open TV)

On Friday’s match between the Netherlands and Argentina, the Dutch coach praised the South American team. “Argentina is a top country with top soccer players on their team,” he said.

“The tournament really starts for us tomorrow, although I don’t want to detract from all the other countries we’ve beaten. But Argentina and possibly Brazil, in the semifinals, is different. It’s something different from other games and other teams we’ve faced in the group stage or in the round of 16,” said Van

Gaal.

The match between the Oranje and Argentina will be played at the stadium Education City of Ar-Rayyan, where thousands of South American fans will attend.

“My players are professional enough to deal with that. Of course it’s not easy when there are forty thousand Argentines in the stands and only 1,400 supporters, even though it’s 400 more than expected. There’s an upward trend and that’s what happens “, he assumed.

Without a doubt, the moment of the kiss is the one that captures the world’s attention, a gesture that remained in this video.

(‘Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave Portugal’: the news that shakes Qatar)(Crowd brawl in US college basketball game, video)