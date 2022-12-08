Energy | Fortum and the French company EDF to cooperate for the development of nuclear power in Finland

The framework agreement between Fortum and the French energy company EDF concerns cooperation opportunities in nuclear power and small nuclear power plants in the Finnish and Swedish markets.

Energy company Fortum says it has signed a cooperation framework agreement with the French company Electricité de France (EDF) for the development of nuclear power in Finland and Sweden.

The purpose of the cooperation is to explore cooperation opportunities in small modular reactors (SMR) and large nuclear power plants.

Any decisions regarding investments will be made at a later stage, Fortum says in the press release.

The agreement is part of Fortum’s two-year study, which examines the conditions for new nuclear power in the Finnish and Swedish markets. Fortum told about starting the investigation in October.

The French energy company EDF is the world’s largest nuclear power operator.

According to Fortum, the company’s plans are to build several nuclear reactor units based on pressurized water reactors in different parts of Europe and simultaneously develop its smaller SMR reactor.

Fortum has also initiated a study on cooperation with Helen, owned by the City of Helsinki, for the development of nuclear power and especially small nuclear power plants.

Recently, Fortum signed an agreement with the American Westinghouse Electric Company for the design, approval and delivery of a new type of fuel to the Loviisa power plant.

The fuel contract with the Russian Tveli is valid until the end of Loviisa’s current licenses, in 2027 and 2030.